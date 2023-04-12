Iola claims first wins of season 

The Iola High softball team put together their most complete performance in a clean sweep of Anderson County at home Tuesday.

The Mustangs (2-7) went down early in the first game but rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning for the 6-3 victory. Iola didn’t waste any time in the second game, scoring five runs in the first inning of a 7-4 win.

“From game one to what we’re doing now, it’s a totally different team,” said Iola head coach Chris Weide. “Hitting is all confidence and it can be contagious if one girl gets a hit. We struggled early but once we started scoring it kept going. It’s a total confidence deal.”