 | Wed, Apr 12, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iola claims first wins of season 

Fiery bats and clean fielding propelled the Iola High softball team to their first pair of wins of the season over Anderson County Tuesday afternoon. Head coach Chris Weide credited his team's work ethic and confidence to keep going even through losses.

By

Sports

April 12, 2023 - 4:07 PM

The Mustang infield gathers in the pitching circle Tuesday. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

The Iola High softball team put together their most complete performance in a clean sweep of Anderson County at home Tuesday. 

The Mustangs (2-7) went down early in the first game but rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning for the 6-3 victory. Iola didn’t waste any time in the second game, scoring five runs in the first inning of a 7-4 win. 

“From game one to what we’re doing now, it’s a totally different team,” said Iola head coach Chris Weide. “Hitting is all confidence and it can be contagious if one girl gets a hit. We struggled early but once we started scoring it kept going. It’s a total confidence deal.”

Related
April 4, 2022
April 30, 2021
April 7, 2021
April 10, 2018
Most Popular