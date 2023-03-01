Iola slugs to finish line

BALDWIN CITY — The Iola High boys came out flat in their 69-41 defeat in the Class 4A opening round substate playoff game against Baldwin Tuesday night.

The Mustangs (8-13) were outmanned by Baldwin’s size and hot shooting throughout the game. The Bulldogs knocked down 11 three-pointers and often controlled the ball in a possession- and momentum-decided game.

“It was really about whether we were going to compete, rebound and get down the floor and we didn’t,” said Iola head coach Luke Bycroft. “We were flat. We didn’t rebound and didn’t get back in transition which was something we were working on the past couple of days.”