 | Wed, Mar 01, 2023
Iola slugs to finish line

The Iola High boys had their season come to an end in a Class 4A substate playoff game at Baldwin Tuesday night. The Mustangs came out flat and were hindered most by Baldwin's monstrous offensive game from three-point range.

March 1, 2023 - 2:36 PM

Iola’s Cody Wille, left, is guarded by Baldwin defender Ryker Grossner in the first half of the Mustangs Class 4A substate loss to the Bulldogs Tuesday night. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

BALDWIN CITY — The Iola High boys came out flat in their 69-41 defeat in the Class 4A opening round substate playoff game against Baldwin Tuesday night. 

The Mustangs (8-13) were outmanned by Baldwin’s size and hot shooting throughout the game. The Bulldogs knocked down 11 three-pointers and often controlled the ball in a possession- and momentum-decided game. 

“It was really about whether we were going to compete, rebound and get down the floor and we didn’t,” said Iola head coach Luke Bycroft. “We were flat. We didn’t rebound and didn’t get back in transition which was something we were working on the past couple of days.”

