Iola girls beat YC in thriller

YATES CENTER — The Iola High School girls basketball team picked up its second win of the season in thrilling fashion, defeating Yates Center 20-18 after a late jumper put the Mustangs ahead.

Iola started the game with Josie Plumlee hitting a free throw to go ahead 1-0 early. That lead would soon be lost when Yates Center made two of their own. From there, no lead was safe.

The two teams exchanged the lead like a hot potato after turnovers began to overwhem Iola, allowing Yates Center extra possessions and a few fast break points. Once Iola got it together though, the Mustangs looked the best they have all season.