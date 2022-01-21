 | Fri, Jan 21, 2022
Iola girls beat YC in thriller

Iola's girls picked up a 20-18 win over Yates Center, with the winning points coming on Josie Plumlee's jumper in the final minute Thursday.

Sports

January 21, 2022 - 4:15 PM

Iola High's Maci Miller (15) is defended by Yates Center's Addison Solander Thursday. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

YATES CENTER — The Iola High School girls basketball team picked up its second win of the season in thrilling fashion, defeating Yates Center 20-18 after a late jumper put the Mustangs ahead.

Iola started the game with Josie Plumlee hitting a free throw to go ahead 1-0 early. That lead would soon be lost when Yates Center made two of their own. From there, no lead was safe.

The two teams exchanged the lead like a hot potato after turnovers began to overwhem Iola, allowing Yates Center extra possessions and a few fast break points. Once Iola got it together though, the Mustangs looked the best they have all season.

