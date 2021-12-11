Iola girls notch first win

RICHMOND — Iola High School’s girls’ basketball team got their first win of the season on Friday, defeating Prairie Village’s Kansas City Christian, 37-20.

The girls stormed out of the gates, fueled by sharp shooting from Aysha Houk and Maci Miller. Iola played fast and physical in the first quarter and raced out to an 8-2 lead.

In the second quarter, the Mustangs’ dominant defense forced a flurry of turnovers by the Panthers and converted those into points in transition. Iola led at the half, 17-9.