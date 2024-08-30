Iola loses football opponent

A decision by Osawatomie High School administrators to forfeit its varsity football this season will have a ripple effect for fellow Pioneer League opponents, including Iola.

The school announced in a Facebook post Thursday that Osawatomie will field only junior varsity and C teams because of a large number of upperclassmen who opted out of playing football this season.

“To keep a varsity schedule would cause our very young players to face teams that are much larger and stronger, putting their physical safety at a great risk,” the Facebook post said. “We received multiple emails and phone calls from parents sharing the same concern, which helped lead us to this decision. We will take this opportunity to build these young players’ skills and focus on strength and physical safety.”

Iola had been scheduled to play at Osawatomie on Oct. 11 in a non-district game.

Matt Baumwart, IHS athletic director, said the team likely will remain idle that week. “It would be a slim to none chance to pick up a varsity game because schedules are full across the state,” he said.

Because Osawatomie is not fielding a varsity team, the fellow Pioneer League Schools, including Iola, will decline to play a JV or C team game against the Trojans.

Baumwart said Iola will continue to seek a JV opponent for Oct. 14, the date the JV Mustangs were slated to host Osawatomie.