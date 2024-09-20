Iola Middle School runs wild in win

Iola Middle School’s seventh-graders controlled the line of scrimmage, and the scoreboard as well, rolling to a 32-0 win Thursday over visiting Anderson County.

The Mustangs (2-0) rushed for 193 yards to build a 24-0 lead at halftime, even with quarters condensed to seven minutes as organizers tried to get the game in before a round of thunderstorms arrived.

They did so, but Iola’s eighth-graders were just getting started when the officiating crew cleared the field because of lightning. Torrential rains followed about 30 minutes later, sending the crowd home early.

Iola head coach Scott Ellis was impressed with his seventh-graders.

“We had the upper hand running the ball,” he said. “Milo Franklin, Axtin Chriestenson, Austin Campbell and Ty Thomas hit the holes hard with key blocking from our linemen (Michael Hancock, Evan Boeken, Corbin Coffield, Caleb Jankovich-Setter, Gabriel Klubek and Tyler Leake.)” Iola Middle School’s Austin Campbell (83) tries to escape the grasp of Anderson County defender Wyatt Sobba Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Franklin scored on a 20-yard run, as did Jaxen Mueller. Chriestenson scored from a yard out, and Mueller connected with Chriestenson on a 45-yard touchdown pass.

Still, Ellis saw room for improvement. Iola was whistled for 12 penalties, including seven offsides calls.

“I like the aggressiveness from the boys, but we need to do a better job watching the ball and avoiding penalties,” Ellis said.

“We will take the win, but we need to limit the yellow flags the next game,” Ellis said.

Franklin rushed for 89 yards and a score, Chreistenson rushed for 53 yards and had a 45-yard touchdown catch. Mueller carried for 32 yards and Campbell had 19 yards on the ground.

Franklin led the defense with six tackles. Mueller also pulled in an interception.

Iola travels to Santa Fe Trail on Thursday.