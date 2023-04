EUREKA — Good things indeed come in threes.

Just ask Humboldt High’s Maddox Johnson, who tripled down on gold medals, winning the shot put, javelin and discus events Thursday at the Eureka Invitational.

Johnson’s personal-best javelin throw covered 166 feet, 3 inches. In the discus Johnson had a throw of 149’ 4”. And in the shot put his throw traveled 45’5”.