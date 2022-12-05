 | Mon, Dec 05, 2022
K-State draws Sugar Bowl bid against Alabama

Kansas State's historic football season will end with its first-ever Sugar Bowl bid against perennial power Alabama. It will be KSU's first ever matchup against the Crimson Tide.

Sports

December 5, 2022 - 2:23 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alabama and newly crowned Big 12 champion Kansas State will meet for the first time at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

The Crimson Tide (10-2, No. 5 CFP) are headed to the Sugar Bowl for the 17th time after narrowly missing out on the four-team College Football Playoff because of losses at Tennessee and LSU on the last play of each game.

Kansas State (10-3, No. 9 CFP) did its best to help Alabama’s chances of a playoff berth by handing TCU its first loss of the season in overtime of Saturday’s Big 12 title game in Dallas.

