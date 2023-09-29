KU guard Arterio Morris charged with rape, dismissed from program

Kansas basketball player Arterio Morris was charged Friday with one count of rape and dismissed from the Jayhawks’ program, the latest in a string of legal trouble that has followed the former prep standout from his days at Texas.

Morris was booked in Douglas County and his bond was set at $75,000, public records showed.

His arrest came after an incident report came to light this month that detailed an alleged rape that occurred at McCarthy Hall, which houses the men’s basketball team along with other residents and is located near Allen Fieldhouse. The criminal complaint alleged that a sexual assault involving an 18-year-old victim occurred on Aug. 26.