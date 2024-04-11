Lady Lancers fall to Southern Lyon County

COLONY — Bumpy starts on the softball diamond spelled trouble Tuesday for Crest High.

The Lady Lancers saw visiting Southern Lyon County erupt for six runs in the first game of their doubleheader, and six more in the second inning of Game 2.

Crest rallied in both games, but came up on the short end of both, 14-4 and 19-14.

Southern Lyon County pushed its lead to 10-0 after 3½ innings before Crest found its offensive swagger.

Aylee Beckmon started the bottom of the fourth with a single. She stole a base and came home on Kaylee Allen’s base hit. McKenna Powell followed with a single and Liliana Blaufuss a double, but a Lady Lancer runner was thrown out at the plate in the process. The rally ended, but not before Powell stole home for a second run.