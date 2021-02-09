Menu Search Log in

Manning headlines star-studded Hall of Fame class

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson all were selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday. All were in their first year of HOF eligibility.

February 9, 2021

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning,right, greets former teammate Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley (14) following their game in December 2009. Photo by Matt Kryger / The Indianapolis Star / TNS

Though others have eclipsed him in some sections of the record book, Peyton Manning’s stamp on the NFL is very much a thing of 2021 and beyond.

Manning, the quarterback whose meticulous attention to detail helped turn the 21st-century gridiron into a chessboard on turf, was awarded his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in his first year of eligibility.

The son of Saints legend Archie and brother of two-time Super Bowl champion Eli will be joined later this year in Canton by another first-ballot lock, defensive back Charles Woodson, who beat out Manning for the Heisman Trophy in 1997, and then spent nearly two decades trying to stop him. Calvin Johnson — aka “Megatron” — was also a first-ballot selection, his mere nine years of playmaking excellence with the Lions more than enough to convince the panel.

