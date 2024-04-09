Marmaton Valley rolls past Southeast

MORAN — A year ago, a young Marmaton Valley High baseball squad struggled through the early portions of the season before finding its groove and ending the year on a high note.

History appears to be repeating itself.

After dropping their first seven games of 2024, the Wildcats have found the winning touch.

On Monday, the Wildcats erupted for five runs in the fifth inning — the big blow, a two-run double from Daniel Fewins — to rally from a 7-4 deficit against Southeast, winning 10-7.

Marmaton Valley didn’t wait nearly as long in Game 2, scoring six in the second to take the lead for good before ending the game in the fifth once the margin reached 10 runs in a 13-3 romp.