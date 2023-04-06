 | Thu, Apr 06, 2023
Masters focus is on winning green jacket

Masters chairman Fred Ridley is hopeful of a Masters just like any other. Ridley says the interaction with LIV players at the champions dinner made it feel like everything was normal in the golf world. 

Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley (third from left) poses with Honorary starters (from left) Gary Player, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus for a photographer at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin / [email protected])

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Masters Chairman Fred Ridley sat among 33 champions in green jackets at golf’s most exclusive dinner. It was a time to celebrate Scottie Scheffler as the most recent winner, to share laughs, memories and even a few tears.

That’s how it is every year at Augusta National.

“I would not have known that anything was going on in the world of professional golf other than the norm,” Ridley said on the eve of a Masters unlike any other. “So I think — and I’m hopeful — that this week might get people thinking in a little bit different direction and things will change.”

