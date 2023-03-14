Mathes strives to go out as champion

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt sophomore Cole Mathes earned his second straight trip to the Class 3A state wrestling championship last month.

Mathes fared even better in this year’s tournament, claiming a fifth place spot in the 165-pound weight class. His success has been indicative of the time Mathes puts into the sport.

Mathes paved his way to the Class 3A state championship at the 3-2-1A Regional D Tournament in Sabetha where he secured wins in three straight matchups before falling in the first place match.