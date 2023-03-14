 | Tue, Mar 14, 2023
Mathes strives to go out as champion

Humboldt High sophomore Cole Mathes has already been to the Class 3A state wrestling championship twice. He has dreams of winning state when his high school career is all said and done.

March 14, 2023 - 3:33 PM

Humboldt’s Cole Mathes, top, pins a Parsons wrestler at a home meet. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt sophomore Cole Mathes earned his second straight trip to the Class 3A state wrestling championship last month. 

Mathes fared even better in this year’s tournament, claiming a fifth place spot in the 165-pound weight class. His success has been indicative of the time Mathes puts into the sport. 

Mathes paved his way to the Class 3A state championship at the 3-2-1A Regional D Tournament in Sabetha where he secured wins in three straight matchups before falling in the first place match. 

