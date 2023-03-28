 | Tue, Mar 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

MLB free agency watch 2023-24

Shohei Ohtani watch is on. Not Ohtani’s home runs or strikeouts or any of his magnificent numbers from the field. Nothing like that. It’s all about how much his next contract will be worth. Ohtani is among a group of players going into their final season before they are eligible for free agency.

By

Sports

March 28, 2023 - 3:22 PM

Los Angeles, CA - July 18: Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches from the dugout before the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

CHICAGO (AP) — The number will follow Shohei Ohtani until it is over. No, not Ohtani’s home runs or strikeouts or any of his magnificent numbers from the field. Nothing like that.

It’s all about how much. As in how much will his next contract be worth.

Ohtani is among several players going into their final seasons before they are eligible for free agency. There is still time for signatures and press conferences before opening day, but history shows a new contract becomes less likely once the real games begin.

Related
November 19, 2021
August 31, 2021
July 14, 2021
July 13, 2021
Most Popular