BURLINGTON — A string of medals earned by the Marmaton Valley cross country team kickstarted the season Thursday. Yates Center was also in attendance and had some top-place finishes.

The Wildcats’ Sophia Heim earned a fifth place medal and Brandon Newman an 11th place medal at the JV level.

Thomas Allee earned a seventh place medal while Colid Ard took ninth for the eighth grade boys. Emma Louk snatched a first place medal for the seventh grade girls.