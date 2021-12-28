 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
Menu Search Log in

NBA adopts changes to COVID-19 protocols

Ravaged by COVID-19, the NBA has adjusted its protocols for players returning to play. The isolation period went from 10 days to six days for asymptomatic players. The league has seen many of its top stars, and a few coaches sit out games on the COVID list.

By

Sports

December 28, 2021 - 9:59 AM

An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The NBA has postponed four games since Sunday due to increased positive COVID tests and contact tracing. (Jeenah Moon/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

NBA players who test positive for COVID-19 now have a quicker path to return to play, after the league completed a significant update to its health and safety protocols on Monday.

The biggest change: Isolation periods for players who test positive may now be significantly shortened — down to six days from what has been the customary 10 — provided those players are asymptomatic and meet other testing standards. Teams were told of the new protocols Monday in a memo sent by the league, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

That memo was sent on the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days. CDC officials made that move saying that evidence shows people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

Related
December 27, 2021
December 22, 2021
July 23, 2021
July 22, 2020
Most Popular