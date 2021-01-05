Menu Search Log in

NBA expected to toughen mask rules

The NBA has announced it is adopting tougher policies regarding masks, mandating players wear masks until they games. The tougher stance comes after all-star Kevin Durant has been ruled out for tonight's game because of COVID-19 protocols.

By

Sports

January 5, 2021 - 9:38 AM

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA is adopting a tougher policy regarding masks, telling teams Monday that players on the active roster will have to wear the face coverings in the bench area until they enter games.

That memo, obtained by The Associated Press, was released on the same day the Brooklyn Nets ruled All-Star forward Kevin Durant out for Tuesday’s game against Utah in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols for dealing with coronavirus.

Among the new rules, which take effect Tuesday: players who are dressed for games and eligible to participate must wear a face mask until they enter the game, all players and coaches must wear face masks when outside the team environment if they are around other players and coaches, and players must report the names of any private trainer, therapist, chiropractor or other specialist who they work with outside of the team facility.

