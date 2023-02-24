 | Fri, Feb 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

NHL’s best Bruins load up with trade

“Our roster is battle-tested,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said. “I think we can play any type of game against any type of team and we’re able to react accordingly or dictate accordingly. We were trying to complement and add to that.”

By

Sports

February 24, 2023 - 2:34 PM

BOSTON MA. APRIL 18: Boston Bruins defenseman Jarred Tinordi is slammed into the boards by Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway during the 3rd period of the game at the TD Garden on April 18, 2021 in Boston, MA. Hathaway was assessed a five minute boarding penalty and a game misconduct. (Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL’s best team just got bigger and tougher.

Already on their way to one of the best seasons in hockey history, the Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals on Thursday in exchange for forward Craig Smith and three draft choices. It’s the latest big acquisition by an Eastern Conference contender as the league approaches the March 3 trade deadline.

“Let’s hope we stay healthy and try to take a run, play our best hockey at the right time,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a call with reporters. “It’s going to be a hard path. It’s a hard path to get in. It’s even harder once you are in.”

Related
March 19, 2021
August 18, 2020
June 12, 2019
May 22, 2019
Most Popular