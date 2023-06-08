 | Thu, Jun 08, 2023
Nuggets win game 3 of Finals

The Denver Nuggets proved too big and tough inside for the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. As a result the Western Conference champions lead the series 2-1 and are two victories away from their first title in franchise history. 

Sports

June 8, 2023 - 2:24 PM

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 7: Jimmy Butler (22) of the Miami Heat works against Christian Braun (0) of the Denver Nuggets, who despite his age, demonstrates Kansas strength in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets 104-94 win during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

MIAMI (AP) — After building their largest lead of the night to that point midway through the third quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets put on a rebounding clinic.

Aaron Gordon grabbed one on the defensive end after Miami’s Max Strus missed, then Michael Porter Jr. came down with the ball off Jamal Murray’s failed 3-point attempt. Porter got his own own rebound off a block — and when he missed, Gordon put it back up and in, and the score wasn’t close the rest of the way.

It was their own personal game of shoot until you make it — and it spoke to the Nuggets being too big, too strong and too tough inside for the Heat in their 109-94 victory Wednesday night that put them up 2-1 in the series and one step closer to the first championship in franchise history.

