Oklahoma State, West Virginia coaches no longer on hot seat

Big 12 coaches Mike Gundy and Neal Brown both opened the 2023 season in danger of losing their jobs. Now, both are contending for Coach of the Year honors.

November 9, 2023 - 2:42 PM

Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys encourages his team before a "Bedlam" game against the Oklahoma Sooners on November 30, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Photo by TNS

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and West Virginia coach Neal Brown have slipped off the hot seat and are arguably more likely to be considered Big 12 Coach of the Year contenders.

Gundy was under scrutiny after the Cowboys lost back-to-back games to South Alabama and Iowa State in September. Now, he’s back to being the man in his 19th year leading the program. Oklahoma State (7-2, 5-1 Big 12) has won five straight, including a 27-24 victory over rival Oklahoma that left the Cowboys tied with Texas atop the Big 12.

Gundy said his staff was part of the problem early this season.

