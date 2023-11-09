Oklahoma State, West Virginia coaches no longer on hot seat

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and West Virginia coach Neal Brown have slipped off the hot seat and are arguably more likely to be considered Big 12 Coach of the Year contenders.

Gundy was under scrutiny after the Cowboys lost back-to-back games to South Alabama and Iowa State in September. Now, he’s back to being the man in his 19th year leading the program. Oklahoma State (7-2, 5-1 Big 12) has won five straight, including a 27-24 victory over rival Oklahoma that left the Cowboys tied with Texas atop the Big 12.

Gundy said his staff was part of the problem early this season.