Packers’ quick start too much for Miami

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Jayden Reed and the Green Bay Packers capitalized on a fast start to beat Miami 30-17 and snap the Dolphins’ three-game winning streak Thursday.

Green Bay (9-3) has won three straight and seven of its last eight.

Miami (5-7) continued its recent history of struggling in cold weather. The kickoff temperature at Lambeau Field was 27 degrees with 10-mph winds, light flurries and a wind chill of 18.

The Dolphins have lost their past 11 regular-season or postseason games in which the kickoff temperature has been below 40 degrees. The Dolphins’ most recent victory in a game with a kickoff temperature at 40 or lower was a 34-31 overtime triumph at Buffalo on Dec. 24, 2016.

Green Bay is playing three games in a 12-day stretch.

Love was 21 of 28 for 274 yards.

Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa went 37 of 46 for 364 yards with two touchdowns.

Love and Reed connected on touchdown completions of 3 and 12 yards, Josh Jacobs scored from 1 yard out and Brandon McManus kicked two field goals as Green Bay built a 27-3 lead.

Miami tried to rally.

Tagovailoa’s 14-yard pass to De’Von Achane – and a 2-point conversion pass to Jaylen Waddle – cut Green Bay’s lead to 27-11 with 2:43 left in third. After Miami stopped Jacobs for a 2-yard loss on third-and-1 to force a punt, the Dolphins drove again and had second-and-goal at the 1 early in the fourth quarter.

Then the Packers made a goal-line stand to thwart the comeback attempt. After Rashan Gary stopped Achane on second down and Tagovailoa couldn’t connect with Jonnu Smith on third down, Quay Walker made a fourth-down sack with 9:33 remaining.

Cowboys give Gians the boot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeMarvion Overshown returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown, Rico Dowdle ran for a score in his first career 100-yard game and the Dallas Cowboys held on for a 27-20 Thanksgiving Day victory over the New York Giants.

Cooper Rush threw a TD pass, and Dowdle finished with 112 yards. The Cowboys ended a six-game home losing streak going back to a wild-card loss to Green Bay last season.

Drew Lock started in place of the injured Tommy DeVito and lost a fumble after Overshown’s dynamic pick-6 in a seventh consecutive loss for the Giants. New York has lost eight in a row to Dallas.