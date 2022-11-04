 | Fri, Nov 04, 2022
Reid loses three years; his damage will last a lifetime

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid will spend three years behind bars for his DUI crash. The effects on his young crash victim will last much longer, columnist Sam McDowell notes.

Sports

November 4, 2022 - 2:52 PM

The family of Ariel Young leave the Jackson County Courthouse after Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison for driving while intoxicated and causing a 2021 crash that severely injured a 5-year-old Ariel, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of white SUVs pulled alongside a curb neighboring the Jackson County Courthouse, and seven people wearing matching white T-shirts — Justice for Ariel — popped open their car doors.

In the backseat of the trailing vehicle, 6-year-old Ariel Young emerged last, gripping tightly the hand of her mother.

On a school-day afternoon, Ariel strode toward a downtown Kansas City courthouse with a slight but noticeable limp, one foot dragging behind and scratching her clean white Jordan tennis shoe across the asphalt. As she reached the entrance staircase, she grasped one family member’s hand to her left and another to her right, securing her balance. Her mother placed a hand on her hip, guiding her up each step.

