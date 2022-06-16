 | Thu, Jun 16, 2022
Royals slip past Giants

Andrew Benintendi led off the eighth inning with a pinch-hit double, and came around to score on a sacrifice fly for the tie-breaking run in a 3-2 win over San Francisco Wednesday. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for KC.

Sports

June 16, 2022 - 2:46 PM

Andrew Benintendi of the Kansas City Royals races home to score on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in San Francisco. Photo by (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/TNS)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Whit Merrifield broke a 2-2 tie with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly and the Kansas City Royals edged the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Andrew Benintendi led off the inning with a pinch-hit double off Giants reliever John Brebbia. Nicky Lopez moved him to third on a sacrifice bunt and Merrifield brought him home.

“That’s kind of how you’d want to draw up an inning like that,” Benintendi said. “Nicky laid down a great bunt and Whit got the job done with the sac fly.”

