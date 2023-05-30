 | Tue, May 30, 2023
Royals Staumont, Mayers come close to perfect game

Josh Staumont and Mike Mayers came within six outs of the first combined perfect game in major league history before Nolan Arenado lined a leadoff single in the eighth inning of the Kansas City Royals’ 7-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. 

May 30, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Josh Staumont of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on May 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (Scott Kane/Getty Images/TNS)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Josh Staumont and Mike Mayers came within six outs of the first combined perfect game in major league history before Nolan Arenado lined a leadoff single in the eighth inning of the Kansas City Royals’ 7-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

“You’re definitely aware of it,” Mayers said of a perfect game. “I tried to keep it business as usual. The goal was to throw up as many zeroes as you possibly can and that’s the mindset I stayed in.”

Staumont, a 29-year-old right-hander, served as the opener in a planned bullpen game for the Royals. He made his first major league start in his 167th appearance and struck out two in a 1-2-3 inning, throwing 14 pitches.

