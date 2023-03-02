 | Thu, Mar 02, 2023
Sills, seniors lead No. 11 KSU by OU

Kansas State remains in the mix for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would match the 2010 team for its best since seeding began in 1979. But the Wildcats likely have to beat West Virginia on Saturday and win a couple of Big 12 tourney games to make that happen.

March 2, 2023 - 1:55 PM

Kansas State senior Desi Sills (13) dribbles into the lane against Wichita State on Saturday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell have been the savvy seniors leading Kansas State’s basketball renaissance all season, a nearly inseparable duo helping to put the No. 11 Wildcats in position to make a deep March run.

Desi Sills shined every bit as bright as them Wednesday night.

The often-overlooked Arkansas State transfer flirted with a triple-double in his own Bramlage Coliseum farewell, joining Johnson and Nowell in leading the Wildcats to an 85-69 victory over Oklahoma. Sills finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists before riling up the student section with a fiery postgame speech.

