Sills, seniors lead No. 11 KSU by OU

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell have been the savvy seniors leading Kansas State’s basketball renaissance all season, a nearly inseparable duo helping to put the No. 11 Wildcats in position to make a deep March run.

Desi Sills shined every bit as bright as them Wednesday night.

The often-overlooked Arkansas State transfer flirted with a triple-double in his own Bramlage Coliseum farewell, joining Johnson and Nowell in leading the Wildcats to an 85-69 victory over Oklahoma. Sills finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and eight assists before riling up the student section with a fiery postgame speech.