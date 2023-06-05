 | Mon, Jun 05, 2023
Singer pitches into 6th; Royals beat Rockies 2-0 to avoid sweep

Brady Singer scattered five singles over 5 2/3 innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0. Singer (4-4) allowed just one runner past first base while striking out seven, his most since getting eight on April 14 against Atlanta. 

June 5, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Brady Singer (51) of the Kansas City Royals will be counted on to improve from his rookie season in 2021. Photo by Ron Schwane / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer scattered five singles over 5 2/3 innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Colorado Rockies 2-0 on Sunday.

Singer (4-4) allowed just one runner past first base while striking out seven, his most since getting eight on April 14 against Atlanta. He allowed no walks for the first time in seven starts.

“The sinker was a lot better than it has been lately,” Singer said. “It had some good run on it. I was able to attack with it, and the slider was really good.”

