Singer, Royals down Mets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer is starting to look like the promising young pitcher that was at times dominant last season, and Bobby Witt Jr. is starting to make good on the expectations that many placed on him as one of baseball’s top prospects.

Together, they’re making the last-place Kansas City Royals look like a winning ballclub.

Singer tossed eight innings of three-hit ball Thursday, and Witt joined Drew Waters in hitting homers, helping the suddenly hot Royals blow out the free-falling New York Mets 9-2 to wrap up their second straight series sweep.