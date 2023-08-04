 | Fri, Aug 04, 2023
Singer, Royals down Mets

Brady Singer tossed eight innings of three-hit ball and Bobby Witt Jr. and Drew Waters hit homers to help the Royals beat the Mets 9-2 to wrap up their second consecutive series sweep.

August 4, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Brady Singer (51) of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on July 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer is starting to look like the promising young pitcher that was at times dominant last season, and Bobby Witt Jr. is starting to make good on the expectations that many placed on him as one of baseball’s top prospects.

Together, they’re making the last-place Kansas City Royals look like a winning ballclub.

Singer tossed eight innings of three-hit ball Thursday, and Witt joined Drew Waters in hitting homers, helping the suddenly hot Royals blow out the free-falling New York Mets 9-2 to wrap up their second straight series sweep.

