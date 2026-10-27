Southern Coffey County faces Logan Friday
After falling to Marais des Cygnes Valley Friday, the Southern Coffey County Titans open the postseason near the Nebraska border as they travel to Logan Thursday.
LE ROY — The Southern Coffey County Titans enter the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the Kansas State High School Activities Association six-man football playoffs after falling to Marais des Cygnes Valley Trojans (5-3) 51-6 last Friday.
The Titans wrapped up the regular season with a 1-7 record. Their only victory of the season came in an Oct. 16, 66-54 shootout with the Altoona-Miday Jets (0-8). Southern Coffey Country will travel more than five hours to Logan Thursday to face the Logan Trojans (5-3), who are the No. 3 seed after finishing second in their division.
Logan comes into the contest on a two-game losing streak following last week’s loss to undefeated Tescott (8-0) 63-14 and a 47-26 loss to Cheylyn (6-2) the week prior.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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