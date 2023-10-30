Sporting KC topple St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Logan Ndenbe scored his first goal as a professional to help Sporting Kansas City beat St. Louis 4-1 on a rain-soaked Sunday night in Match 1 of their best-of-3 first-round series in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Kansas City, which scored just three goals in its first 10 games this season and beat San Jose on penalty kicks in the Wild Card game, can advance to the conference semifinals with a win in Match 2 at home on Nov. 5.

Rémi Walter scored in the 36th minute to give Sporting KC the lead for good and Gadi Kinda added a goal in the 39th to make it 3-1. Walter scored when Kinda’s shot from the left side of the box was kick-saved by goalkeeper Roman Bürki but the ball rolled directly to Walter at the top of the box and he threaded a roller through four defenders and past Bürki into the net.