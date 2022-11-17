This week’s College Football Top-25 picks

The Pac-12 heads into the weekend with some marquee matchups. It has four top-16 teams that could determine who plays in the league championship game. No. 7 USC is at No. 16 UCLA, which was upset by Arizona last week. No. 10 Utah is at No. 12 Oregon, which was upset at home by Washington. They are among the five most intriguing games this weekend.

The Pac-12’s big weekend turned out to be not quite as big as it could have been after some upsets last week.

Still, the conference’s marquee matchups are the highlights of this weekend’s schedule, with four top-16 teams that could determine who plays in the league championship game.