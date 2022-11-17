 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
This week’s College Football Top-25 picks

The Pac-12 conference currently has four teams in the top-16 with the conference championship game still up in the air. This weekend could be pretty telling.

USC Trojans v. UCLA Bruins in the second half of a NCAA Football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, December 12, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/ SCNG)

The Pac-12 heads into the weekend with some marquee matchups. It has four top-16 teams that could determine who plays in the league championship game. No. 7 USC is at No. 16 UCLA, which was upset by Arizona last week. No. 10 Utah is at No. 12 Oregon, which was upset at home by Washington. They are among the five most intriguing games this weekend.

The Pac-12’s big weekend turned out to be not quite as big as it could have been after some upsets last week.

Still, the conference’s marquee matchups are the highlights of this weekend’s schedule, with four top-16 teams that could determine who plays in the league championship game.

