HUMBOLDT — If you’ve been around David Taylor long enough, you’ll inevitably hear one of his coaching mantras: How a basketball team handles the third quarter in a hard-fought contest often dictates if they’ll win.

Tuesday’s matchup between Taylor’s Humboldt High’s Cubs and Marmaton Valley proved his point to a T.

After reaching intermission with the undefeated Cubs on top, 31-24, Humboldt turned up its defensive pressure in the third quarter.