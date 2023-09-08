Unseeded Ben Shelton makes US Open semifinal

NEW YORK (AP) — When it comes to Ben Shelton and the rest of the men who will be participating in the U.S. Open semifinals on Friday, it’s quite obvious that one of these is not like the others.

First of all, Shelton is unseeded and ranked 47th. Carlos Alcaraz is seeded No. 1, Novak Djokovic is No. 2 and Daniil Medvedev is No. 3, the first time since 2011 that the top three players in the men’s bracket made it to the final four in Flushing Meadows.

Shelton, a 20-year-old who was born in Georgia and won an NCAA singles title for the University of Florida in 2022, has yet to earn a Grand Slam trophy, let alone the U.S. Open. Djokovic owns 23 major championships overall, Alcaraz two and Medvedev one. Djokovic won titles in New York in 2011, 2015 and 2018 and was the runner-up on six other occasions; Medvedev left as champion in 2021 and was the runner-up in 2019; Alcaraz is the defending champion.