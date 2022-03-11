 | Fri, Mar 11, 2022
Why is Brittney Griner lost in Russia?

Brittney Griner has been jail in Russia, purportedly for possessing vape pipes with cannabis, despite her having no history of using marijuana. Why she was in Russia to begin with is because many WNBA players do not earn enough in the US to live without having a second job.

Sports

March 11, 2022 - 2:59 PM

The United States' Brittney Griner (15) shoots over Japan's Maki Takada (8) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Women's Basketball Final at Saitama Super Arena on Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

MIAMI — American basketball star Brittney Griner, one of the most prominent players in the WNBA, finds herself detained in Russia on drug charges that may well have been concocted to make her the political pawn she has become.

She has, in a way too real, become a prisoner of war as Vladimir Putin and Russia continue their murderous, unprovoked march across Ukraine, a heinous assault drawing global condemnation and escalating outside economic sanctions.

Russia is saying little, but it now appears Griner’s arrest might have been on or around Feb. 18. Notably, though, it was not made public until this week, just as President Biden stopped the flow of Russian gas and oil to the U.S. in a major move further damaging Russia’s cratering economy.

