 | Fri, Jul 08, 2022
WNBA players union backs Griner after guilty plea

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges in Russia that could keep her behind bars for 10 years. The WNBA players union continues to support her plea for freedom.

July 8, 2022 - 2:01 PM

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow Thursday. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. Photo by (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Brittney Griner’s guilty plea Thursday has not lessened the support the Olympic gold medalist continues to receive from her WNBA peers.

The Phoenix Mercury All-Star pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. The chance of Griner being convicted were considered extremely high before her plea.

“The WNBPA stands with Brittney Griner. With a 99% conviction rate, Russia’s process is its own. You can’t navigate it or even understand it like our own legal system,” WNBAPA Executive Director Terri Jackson said in a statement. “What we do know is that the U.S. State Department determined that Brittney Griner was wrongfully detained for a reason and we’ll leave it at that.”

