 | Tue, Nov 30, 2021
Why MU’s first female AD is equipped for job’s challenges

The University of Missouri named Desiree Reed-Francois its first female athletic director.

Francois is a lawyer and became the second female athletic director in the Southeastern Conference.

Sports

November 30, 2021 - 9:40 AM

In this photo from March 28, 2019, then UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois smiles during a news conference introducing T.J. Otzelberger as UNLV's new head basketball coach at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the September day I went to meet the University of Missouri’s new athletic director, Desiree Reed-Francois, a fire alarm went off about when I approached Mizzou Arena.

The false alarm didn’t distract her from a gracious greeting outside and basically carrying forth. On the way back to her office after the all-clear, she stopped to engage a female student-athlete for several minutes.

This was just a snapshot, of course. But it suggested a woman immersed in the moment and undeterred by mere noise.

