Why MU’s first female AD is equipped for job’s challenges

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the September day I went to meet the University of Missouri’s new athletic director, Desiree Reed-Francois, a fire alarm went off about when I approached Mizzou Arena.

The false alarm didn’t distract her from a gracious greeting outside and basically carrying forth. On the way back to her office after the all-clear, she stopped to engage a female student-athlete for several minutes.

This was just a snapshot, of course. But it suggested a woman immersed in the moment and undeterred by mere noise.