WNBA Finals between Aces, Liberty begins Sunday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are poised to tip off their highly anticipated WNBA Finals showdown, a matchup of the preseason favorites projected to battle for the title.

Both teams feature lineups comprised of MVPs, All-Stars and future Hall-of-Famers that dominated the regular season. With the title on the line, games are expected to be more competitive than the regular season blowouts — the closest outcome was nine points when they met.

“This is kind of like our March Madness and anything goes,” Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson said. “I don’t think you’ll see a lot of lopsided games because both teams are great and we’re playing at the right time. When we saw each other, some (players) were revving up, some were getting close to it, some were figuring it out. But I think now we’re all on the same page of where we are as a team.”