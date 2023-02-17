 | Fri, Feb 17, 2023
Young, Maryland take down No. 3 Purdue; storm the court

The Terrapins improved to 8-0 in conference home games under Kevin Willard. Maryland also avenged an earlier loss for the third time this year and improved to 14-1 at home this season

February 17, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Maryland forward Donta Scott, center, and teammates are swarmed by students rushing the court after Maryland defeated Purdue 68-54 during an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Kevin Willard walked away from a Thursday morning film session with little doubt his team would upend No. 3 Purdue less than 12 hours later.

Then his Terrapins went out and proved the first-year coach prophetic, unleashing a dominant stretch in the middle of the second half to rally past the Boilermakers 68-54 and deal Purdue its second consecutive loss.

Students stormed the court — and one even climbed onto a basket — after Maryland earned its fourth victory of the season over a ranked team. Exactly 10 years earlier, fans rushed onto the same court after Maryland beat then-No. 2 Duke.

