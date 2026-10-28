Carlyle Presbyterian
Pastor Dale Thiele encouraged worshippers to live in a way that pleases God, emphasizing the role of grace in the Christian life.
Pastor Dale Thiele’s sermon “Paul’s Detailed Directions for Living the Christian Life” came from the scripture begun in Philippians.
Grace continues to be a constant theme in the Bible. John 1:17, “For the law was given through Moses: grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.” Grace comes from the Greek word “charis,” meaning favor, kindness or blessings that connects us to God. God has chosen us rather than condemning us for our sins. It’s not what you do but what God does for you.
Philippians 2:13: “For it is God who works in you, both to will and to work for His good pleasure.” Live in a way that is pleasing to God.
The Iola Register Comment Policy
The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.