It has been a challenging off season, but the Allen County Farmers Market is back.

It is springtime and what is more exciting than the prospect of fresh local produce?

Starting today, the Tuesday market is from 1 to 4 p.m. at 700 N. State Street; from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the southeast corner of the Iola square; the Saturday market is from 8 to 11 a.m. located on the square-8th Street in Humboldt.