 | Fri, Dec 02, 2022
Holiday spirit hits Humboldt

Humboldt is decorated with Christmas with downtown lights and larger-than-life ornaments at businesses.

December 2, 2022 - 3:15 PM

Colorful archways beckon visitors to the gazebo on the Humboldt square, with its Christmas tree centerpiece. Photo by Bob Johnson

Humboldt’s Bob Johnson traveled through the town to photograph the numerous new light displays and larger-than-life ornaments. The downtown is aglow with colorful trees and candy cane archways that say “Welcome” and “Humboldt,” leading the way to a decorated Christmas tree in the center of the gazebo bandstand. A lighted metal snowflake flanks one side of the square. Monarch Cement and B&W also feature decorations, with a cement truck decorated to look like an ornament at Monarch and metal sculptures at B&W.

Colorful archways beckon visitors to the gazebo on the Humboldt square, with its Christmas tree centerpiece.Photo by Bob Johnson
B&W made metal ornaments.Photo by Bob Johnson
Monarch Cement turned a cement truck into a colorful ornament. Photo by Bob Johnson
A metal art sculpture, at right, is shaped like a snowflake.Photo by Bob Johnson
