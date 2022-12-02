Holiday spirit hits Humboldt

Humboldt’s Bob Johnson traveled through the town to photograph the numerous new light displays and larger-than-life ornaments. The downtown is aglow with colorful trees and candy cane archways that say “Welcome” and “Humboldt,” leading the way to a decorated Christmas tree in the center of the gazebo bandstand. A lighted metal snowflake flanks one side of the square. Monarch Cement and B&W also feature decorations, with a cement truck decorated to look like an ornament at Monarch and metal sculptures at B&W.

Colorful archways beckon visitors to the gazebo on the Humboldt square, with its Christmas tree centerpiece. Photo by Bob Johnson

B&W made metal ornaments. Photo by Bob Johnson

Monarch Cement turned a cement truck into a colorful ornament. Photo by Bob Johnson