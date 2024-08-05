Trump and Project 2025 are now inseparable

Donald Trump created a monster, and it lives.

We heard last week from Trump’s campaign that reports of Project 2025’s demise “would be greatly welcomed.” Campaign co-managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles offered that comment in a statement after news that the Heritage Foundation official leading the project was stepping down.

The Trump team suggested that the foundation and coalition of 110 organizations behind the manifesto for a new Trump administration had misrepresented “their influence with President Trump and his campaign.” Then, in true Trump style, they issued a threat: “[This] should serve as notice to anyone or any group trying to misrepresent their influence with President Trump and his campaign — it will not end well for you.”

Oh, the horror! Trump created the conditions for these ideas to come to life, and now he’s rejecting them. But while Wiles and LaCivita may grab some headlines in the campaign’s effort to temporarily distract voters, Project 2025 isn’t going away.

That’s because many of the ideas outlined in Project 2025 have already taken on a life of their own as extremist policies in Republican-controlled states. And it was Trump who fed them.

Project 2025 was created from a collection of autocratic ideas from conservative think tanks to serve as the blueprint for what they say will be their next president. Trump has only recently attempted to distance himself from the 900-page document amid intense criticism from Democrats. Vice President Kamala Harris has been highlighting the plan’s extremism by asking audiences, “Can you believe they put that in writing?”

But it’s impossible for Trump to wholly disown a document whose authors previously worked in or advised his administration. These same people not only hope to serve on Trump’s transition team, but they’re also lining up thousands of supporters to work in the administration if he’s elected in November. Vice presidential nominee JD Vance is so closely entwined with the project that he called the Heritage Foundation “the de facto institutional home of Trumpism” and wrote the introduction for a forthcoming book about the project by foundation President Kevin Roberts.

None of this is a surprise to Trump. He has been egging on the populist movement that has turned democracy on its head ever since he entered the national stage as a candidate. By promoting a Christian nationalist worldview amped up with White grievance, anger and racism, Trump energized supporters. He also conditioned them to be loyal to him, not to democratic values such as equality, truth and respect for the rule of law. And he encouraged them to ignore facts.

As Trump’s cult of personality grew, his acolytes, led by the Heritage Foundation, started lobbying red state lawmakers to implement their policies. The ideas had been incubating for a generation, but Trump, aided by a cult of MAGA followers, created the conditions for them to thrive.

Project 2025’s priorities include:

• Dismantling the separation of church and state. Christianity would be the nation’s official religion, and it would be infused into every aspect of Americans’ lives.

The change is already underway. In Texas, for example, school districts would receive an additional $60 per student in state funding if they adopt a proposed curriculum that mixes Bible teachings in reading and language arts lessons. Louisiana requires all public school classrooms and colleges to display the Ten Commandments.

And in Oklahoma, the state superintendent has directed all public schools to follow a detailed plan for teaching the Bible, including the Ten Commandments. School districts and teachers who refuse to comply risk losing their accreditation and certification.

• Restricting free speech on subjects such as sex, gender and science. According to the project, Americans should distrust science as it relates to vaccines and climate change and conform to the conservative worldview on race and gender. Terms such as “sexual orientation,” “gender identity,” and “diversity, equity, and inclusion” would be purged from all federal regulations and documents. In more than two dozen states, including Alabama, Kansas, Iowa, Utah and Texas, legislators have adopted anti-DEI legislation targeting public colleges and universities, according to a Chronicle of Higher Education tracker. And 17 states restrict how racism and sexism are taught in schools.

• Controlling women: Project 2025 wants states to control all aspects of women’s lives, from their fertility to dictating the conditions under which they can divorce. It declares that abortions “are not health care” and calls for a ban on the abortion pill mifepristone. It would also ban IVF.