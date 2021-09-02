 | Thu, Sep 02, 2021
Menu Search Log in

ACC wins five-set thriller

Allen Community College's volleyball team prevailed late in a 5-set thriller over Coffeyville on the home court Wednesday. The win lifts the Red Devils to 2-0 in conference play.

By

Sports

September 2, 2021 - 9:21 AM

Allen Community College's Madison Saia (4) goes up for a kill against Coffeyville Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

On a back-and-forth night filled with extended rallies, thunderous kills and spectacular saves, Allen Community College’s volleyball  team had the final answer Wednesday.

The Red Devils seized momentum in the waning moments of the fifth and decisive set, scoring four of the final five points to win the tiebreaker, and the match.

“It was a good team win,” Allen head coach Whitney Shaw said of the 3-2 victory over Coffeyville. “It was a little up and down at times, but people stepped up and contributed when we needed them to.”

Related
August 26, 2021
February 16, 2021
October 13, 2015
October 28, 2010
Most Popular