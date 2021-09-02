ACC wins five-set thriller

On a back-and-forth night filled with extended rallies, thunderous kills and spectacular saves, Allen Community College’s volleyball team had the final answer Wednesday.

The Red Devils seized momentum in the waning moments of the fifth and decisive set, scoring four of the final five points to win the tiebreaker, and the match.

“It was a good team win,” Allen head coach Whitney Shaw said of the 3-2 victory over Coffeyville. “It was a little up and down at times, but people stepped up and contributed when we needed them to.”