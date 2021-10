CHANUTE — An uncharacteristic off night from Allen Community College’s volleyball team led to a loss to rival Neosho County Wednesday.

Neosho swept the three sets 25-20, 25-5, 25-20.

“Literally everyone had an off day,” said Allen head coach Whitney Shaw. “I don’t think anyone was playing their best or even close. I would expect that when not a single player has a good day, we probably aren’t going to do too well.”