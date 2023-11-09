 | Thu, Nov 09, 2023
Akron museum to honor LeBron

A museum in LeBron James's home town of Akron, Ohio, will open later this month to document his rise from childhood to one of the greatest players in NBA history.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to a game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images/TNS

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James’ path from basketball prodigy to NBA scoring champion is being memorialized where it began.

LeBron James’ Home Court, a museum dedicated to James and his many milestones, will open in Akron on Nov. 25.

A multimedia experience, the museum will include a re-creation of the apartment where he and his mother, Gloria, lived along with items from his childhood, high school playing career and championship runs with Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers.

