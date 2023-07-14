 | Fri, Jul 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Alcaraz to face Djokovic in Wimbledon men’s final 

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the Wimbledon final. Both won their semifinals in straight sets. Djokovic closed in on his eighth title at the All England Club and fifth in a row by repeatedly serving his way out of potential trouble to beat Jannik Sinner.

By

Sports

July 14, 2023 - 2:31 PM

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning match point against Jeremy Chardy of France in the Men's Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023. in London, England. (Michael Regan/Getty Images/TNS)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — This was the moment. If Novak Djokovic was going to be stopped in the Wimbledon semifinals, if his much younger and harder-hitting opponent, Jannik Sinner, was going to turn things around Friday, the monumental comeback required would need to start immediately.

Djokovic knew it. Sinner knew it. The 15,000 or so Centre Court spectators knew it.

After taking the first two sets, Djokovic trailed 5-4 in the third, and a flubbed forehand made the game score 15-40 as he served. Two chances for Sinner to finally break. Two chances for him to actually take a set. Djokovic hit a fault, which drew some sounds of approval from the stands. Djokovic sarcastically used his racket and the ball to applaud the noise-makers, then flashed a thumbs up.

Related
June 27, 2023
January 26, 2022
July 12, 2021
June 25, 2021
Most Popular