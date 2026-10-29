Allen ends year with loss to Cowley in straight sets

The Allen Red Devils will go back to the drawing board for next season after falling to Cowley in three sets Wednesday.
Maria Santana, Allen sophomore outside hitter, tips the ball over the net against Neosho earlier this month. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register
by Jimmy Potts
Published: October 29, 2026
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The Allen Red Devils will go back to the drawing board for next season after falling to Cowley in three sets Wednesday.

The Allen Red Devils wrapped up the regular season on the wrong end of a sweep to the No. 2 ranked Cowley Tigers Wednesday night.

The Red Devils were competitive in the first two matches though Cowley prevailed 25-22 and 25-21. The wheels seemed to fall off for ACC in the third set as Cowley cruised to a 25-10 win.

Wednesday’s loss dropped the Red Devils record to 11-19 overall and 1-8 in Jayhawk Conference play under first-year head coach Scott Weston. Allen is in for a significant rebuild next season. All but three players are expected to graduate or transfer in May.

Jimmy Potts

Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.

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