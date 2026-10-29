Mustangs wrap season at SEK Bowl
The season may have not ended the way Iola fifth and sixth-grade coach Brandon Westerman wanted, but he is proud his boys pushed themselves until the bitter end.
The Iola fifth- and sixth-grade Mustangs wrapped up the year on area youth football’s grandest stage with a 20-0 loss to Fort Scott in the SEK Bowl.
The Mustangs could not find an answer to Fort Scott running back Chase Emerson, who scored all three of the Tigers’ touchdowns while winning in front of the Fort Scott home crowd at Frary Field.
“[Iola] has a strong program with some tough kids; we knew they would give us a battle and they sure did,” Fort Scott coach Mike Miles said. “We could not be prouder of the kids, our season and how things went. The way the towns got together made this league so much better.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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