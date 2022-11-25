Bills overcome deficit, rally to beat Lions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs were much like the rest of their Buffalo Bills teammates — exhausted and relieved while sharing a hug on the sideline after rallying to beat the Detroit Lions. In overcoming a 22-19 deficit for a 28-25 win, the Bills showed their mettle during one of the more chaotic weeks in team history. Buffalo won at Detroit’s Ford Field for a second time in five days after being the “home” team least Sunday while beating Cleveland. Allen put aside the pain he’s experiencing in a hurt throwing elbow by overseeing two scoring drives in the final nine minutes.

