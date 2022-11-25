 | Fri, Nov 25, 2022
Bills overcome deficit, rally to beat Lions

Buffalo became the NFL’s first team to win games at the same away venue in a span of five days. The Bills were coming off a 31-23 “home” win over Cleveland on Sunday in a game played at Detroit’s Ford Field after a storm dumped as much as 7 feet of snow on western New York.

Sports

November 25, 2022 - 12:36 PM

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 2022.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs were much like the rest of their Buffalo Bills teammates — exhausted and relieved while sharing a hug on the sideline after rallying to beat the Detroit Lions. In overcoming a 22-19 deficit for a 28-25 win, the Bills showed their mettle during one of the more chaotic weeks in team history. Buffalo won at Detroit’s Ford Field for a second time in five days after being the “home” team least Sunday while beating Cleveland. Allen put aside the pain he’s experiencing in a hurt throwing elbow by overseeing two scoring drives in the final nine minutes.

Allen looked exhausted on the sideline after the final whistle blew, when the Buffalo Bills quarterback turned and wrapped his arms around receiver Stefon Diggs to give his teammate a big, long hug.

Allen, with his wonky and sore throwing elbow, and Diggs, following several uncharacteristic drops, had just overcome their deficiencies to help rally Buffalo to a 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions. In doing so, they put a capper on one of the more chaotic two-week stretches in team history — three if you include the gut punch of a 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota in which the Bills squandered a 17-point lead.

