 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Buffalo stays hot with 41-7 dismantling of Tennessee

Buffalo continued its torrid start to the 2022 season, blasting visiting Tennessee, 41-7, in the Bills' home-opener. Quarterback Josh Allen threw four touchdowns, three alone to Stefon Diggs.

September 20, 2022 - 1:43 PM

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) signs autographs for students July. Photo by Dennis Nett / syracuse.com / TNS

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — If the Buffalo Bills are making some sort of loud statement by opening their season with consecutive routs, quarterback Josh Allen isn’t about to raise his voice.

As he did following a 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, Allen dismissed questions about the message the Bills sent by throttling the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in Buffalo’s home opener on Monday night.

“When we execute how we know we’re supposed to execute, success typically leads to success,” Allen said. “We’re just trying to be the best version of ourselves.”

